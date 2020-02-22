Lincoln National Corp Takes $471,000 Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

In related news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,078 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.43. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

