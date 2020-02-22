Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,156 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 32,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,640,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.53%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

