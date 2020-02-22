Comerica Bank Sells 24,952 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 235,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,952 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $62,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CY. Cowen cut Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,755.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CY opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.