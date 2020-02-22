15,520 Shares in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,321,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,507,000 after purchasing an additional 795,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,566,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,591,000 after acquiring an additional 500,861 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,583,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,160 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 13.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,400,000 after acquiring an additional 299,983 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,286,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the period. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Inc Series C stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.45.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

