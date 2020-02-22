iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.15. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $85.63 and a 52-week high of $102.28.

