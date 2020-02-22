Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $209.27 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $152.99 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.91.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

