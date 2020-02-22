Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,004 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $264,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $222.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $156.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.38 and a 200-day moving average of $208.55.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

