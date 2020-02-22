Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 4,031 Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,031 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 952.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.43.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.25 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

