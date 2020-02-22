Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,493 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 57.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $99.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.