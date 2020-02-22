Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

