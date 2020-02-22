Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,756 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.38.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

