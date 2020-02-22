Lincoln National Corp Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,006,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,743 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $297,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 90,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $53.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1276 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

