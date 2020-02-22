Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Clorox by 94.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Clorox by 114.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,308,000 after buying an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Clorox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 11.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.22. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

