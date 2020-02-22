Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,352,000 after acquiring an additional 951,530 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 43,371 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.75. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

