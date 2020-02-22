Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Down 12.5%

Adamera Minerals Corp (CVE:ADZ)’s stock price was down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 114,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 474,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and a PE ratio of -9.00.

About Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ)

Adamera Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in the United States. It also explores for silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States.

