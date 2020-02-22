Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.32

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 70720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.

ARCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a positive return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 968,198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 295,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,209,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,452,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 2,080.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 681,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth $30,325,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

