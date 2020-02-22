Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.32

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 70720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.55.
ARCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 968,198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,806,000 after acquiring an additional 295,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,209,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,452,000 after acquiring an additional 805,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 2,080.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 713,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 681,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth $30,325,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
