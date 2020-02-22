Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.51

Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $40.48, with a volume of 11293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 17.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 215,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 76,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

