Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.07

Blue Star Gold Corp (CVE:BAU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile (CVE:BAU)

Blue Star Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

