Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.57

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$90.57 and last traded at C$90.52, with a volume of 695578 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$81.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.34.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Miles Blidner sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.48, for a total transaction of C$175,895.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,999,843.27.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

