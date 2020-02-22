Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sirios Resources Inc (CVE:SOI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 99700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised Sirios Resources from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.44 to C$0.41 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.25.

About Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI)

Sirios Resources Inc develops and explores mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily mines for gold and silver properties. The company holds a 100% interest in Cheechoo gold project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 75 km2 located in Quebec; and Aquilon project that consists of 104 claims covering an area of 52 km2 located in James Bay area.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Sirios Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirios Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Adamera Minerals Trading Down 12.5%
Adamera Minerals Trading Down 12.5%
Arco Platform Sets New 52-Week High at $58.32
Arco Platform Sets New 52-Week High at $58.32
Boise Cascade Sets New 12-Month High at $40.51
Boise Cascade Sets New 12-Month High at $40.51
Blue Star Gold Hits New 1-Year High at $0.07
Blue Star Gold Hits New 1-Year High at $0.07
Brookfield Asset Management Hits New 1-Year High at $90.57
Brookfield Asset Management Hits New 1-Year High at $90.57
Sirios Resources Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14
Sirios Resources Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report