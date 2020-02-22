Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Adventus Zinc Corp (CVE:ADZN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 118300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADZN shares. Laurentian lowered their price target on Adventus Zinc from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James set a C$1.90 price target on Adventus Zinc and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.40 million and a P/E ratio of -8.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.96.

Adventus Zinc Company Profile (CVE:ADZN)

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

