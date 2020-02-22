Fura Gems (CVE:FURA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Fura Gems Inc (CVE:FURA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 100066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

About Fura Gems (CVE:FURA)

Fura Gems Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties. It has interests in emerald concession located in the Boyacá District in Colombia; ruby license in the Montepuez district of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique; and Coscuez emerald license in San Pablo de Borbur, Boyacá District of Colombia.

