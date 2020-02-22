Fura Gems (CVE:FURA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fura Gems Inc (CVE:FURA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 100066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77.

About Fura Gems (CVE:FURA)

Fura Gems Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of properties. It has interests in emerald concession located in the Boyacá District in Colombia; ruby license in the Montepuez district of Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique; and Coscuez emerald license in San Pablo de Borbur, Boyacá District of Colombia.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fura Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fura Gems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Adamera Minerals Trading Down 12.5%
Adamera Minerals Trading Down 12.5%
Arco Platform Sets New 52-Week High at $58.32
Arco Platform Sets New 52-Week High at $58.32
Boise Cascade Sets New 12-Month High at $40.51
Boise Cascade Sets New 12-Month High at $40.51
Blue Star Gold Hits New 1-Year High at $0.07
Blue Star Gold Hits New 1-Year High at $0.07
Brookfield Asset Management Hits New 1-Year High at $90.57
Brookfield Asset Management Hits New 1-Year High at $90.57
Sirios Resources Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14
Sirios Resources Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report