Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading Up 28.6%

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX)’s stock price was up 28.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 220,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 61,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $2.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 44,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.