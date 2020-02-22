Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading 20% Higher

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS)’s stock price traded up 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 2,502,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 565% from the average session volume of 376,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Nexus Gold Company Profile (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Adamera Minerals Trading Down 12.5%
Adamera Minerals Trading Down 12.5%
Arco Platform Sets New 52-Week High at $58.32
Arco Platform Sets New 52-Week High at $58.32
Boise Cascade Sets New 12-Month High at $40.51
Boise Cascade Sets New 12-Month High at $40.51
Blue Star Gold Hits New 1-Year High at $0.07
Blue Star Gold Hits New 1-Year High at $0.07
Brookfield Asset Management Hits New 1-Year High at $90.57
Brookfield Asset Management Hits New 1-Year High at $90.57
Sirios Resources Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14
Sirios Resources Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report