Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading 20% Higher

Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS)’s stock price traded up 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 2,502,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 565% from the average session volume of 376,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and a PE ratio of -1.33.

Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Nexus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa. It holds interest in the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of 38.8 square kilometers located to the north-west of the capital Ouagadougou; Rakounga gold concession that covers an area of 250-square kilometers in Burkina Faso, West Africa; and Niangouela gold concession totaling an area of 178 square kilometers y located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

