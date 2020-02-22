Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.34

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 43297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $340,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,056,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $15,972,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,707 shares of company stock worth $769,539 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

