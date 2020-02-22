McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.22

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $171.22 and last traded at $170.48, with a volume of 2589842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.62.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after purchasing an additional 308,554 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 235.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 129.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

