Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.44

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.44 and last traded at $96.42, with a volume of 43376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.20.

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

