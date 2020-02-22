TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.24

Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 106259 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

TFSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 16.72%. Research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,592.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,255 shares of company stock valued at $354,027 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in TFS Financial in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,959,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

