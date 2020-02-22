Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.15

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 13830 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.42.

In related news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $92,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $103,093.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,919 shares of company stock worth $690,193 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atreca by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Atreca by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atreca by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Atreca by 4,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

