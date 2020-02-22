Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.08

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.08 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 615462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $840.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo SA will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

