DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.36

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.36 and last traded at $136.30, with a volume of 3938139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.41.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day moving average is $123.64.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $611,792.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,538 shares of company stock worth $2,761,977 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

