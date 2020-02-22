Midpoint (CVE:MPT) Trading Down 20.5%

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Midpoint Holdings Ltd (CVE:MPT) shares fell 20.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, 105,689 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 72,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and a P/E ratio of -7.04.

Midpoint Company Profile (CVE:MPT)

Midpoint Holdings Ltd., a Web-based enterprise, engages in the peer to peer (P2P) foreign exchange business in Canada. It operates a peer-to-peer foreign exchange matching platform that matches buyers and sellers of foreign currency, and transfers the funds to their location through an intermediary third-party payment provider.

