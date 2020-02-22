Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sets New 1-Year High at $248.39

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $248.39 and last traded at $246.00, with a volume of 1937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.20.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 14.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.14.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

