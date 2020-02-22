Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $71.30 and last traded at $71.30, with a volume of 96120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXRH. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.26.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 963,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,856 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 570,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,145,000 after acquiring an additional 137,475 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth $912,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.