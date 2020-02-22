Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.44

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 18295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

