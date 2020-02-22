TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.92

Shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 5315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

