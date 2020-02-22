Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $403.83

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $403.83 and last traded at $403.83, with a volume of 24 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $403.83.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.82.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Adamera Minerals Trading Down 12.5%
Adamera Minerals Trading Down 12.5%
Arco Platform Sets New 52-Week High at $58.32
Arco Platform Sets New 52-Week High at $58.32
Boise Cascade Sets New 12-Month High at $40.51
Boise Cascade Sets New 12-Month High at $40.51
Blue Star Gold Hits New 1-Year High at $0.07
Blue Star Gold Hits New 1-Year High at $0.07
Brookfield Asset Management Hits New 1-Year High at $90.57
Brookfield Asset Management Hits New 1-Year High at $90.57
Sirios Resources Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14
Sirios Resources Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report