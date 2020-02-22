Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $403.83

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $403.83 and last traded at $403.83, with a volume of 24 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $403.83.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $379.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.82.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

