Biome Grow (CNSX:BIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Biome Grow Inc (CNSX:BIO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 5145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Biome Grow from $1.31 to $0.65 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24.

Biome Grow Company Profile (CNSX:BIO)

Biome Grow Inc focuses on cannabis growing business in Atlantic Canada region. It also operates Weed VR, a multi-platform virtual retail catalog system. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

