Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.56

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 209500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.
HCC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.
The company has a market capitalization of $904.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.44.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 952,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 419,320 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,908,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,612,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000.
About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
