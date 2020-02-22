Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.56

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 209500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

HCC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $904.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 952,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 419,320 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,908,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,612,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

