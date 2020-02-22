CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.66

CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 2633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

CCOEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of -11.43 and a beta of -0.75.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.