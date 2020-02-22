Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $134.00

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.00 and last traded at $134.00, with a volume of 45 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.93.

About Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

