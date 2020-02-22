Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.97

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 475706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWH. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 2,437.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,031 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Camping World by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

