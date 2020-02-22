Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.97

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 475706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.
Several brokerages recently commented on CWH. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.
Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.
