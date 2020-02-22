Morgan Stanley Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $270.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.37.

Shares of DXCM opened at $291.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 165.31, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. DexCom has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $306.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 4,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $1,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total transaction of $1,893,319.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,305 shares of company stock worth $13,751,070. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in DexCom by 33.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in DexCom during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

