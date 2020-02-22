Wells Fargo & Co Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $110.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PVH. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PVH from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.60.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. PVH has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PVH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of PVH by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of PVH by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

