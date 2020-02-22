Argus Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $325.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target boosted by Argus from $245.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.36.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE:MCO opened at $271.83 on Tuesday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $167.78 and a 12 month high of $287.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.59 and its 200-day moving average is $229.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,902 shares of company stock worth $5,004,457 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1,070.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,878,000 after buying an additional 740,633 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Moody’s by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,590,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Moody’s by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,568,000 after buying an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,179,000 after buying an additional 180,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,851,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.