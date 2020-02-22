SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Buckingham Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) had its target price upped by Buckingham Research from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPXC. Vertical Research downgraded SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded SPX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

SPXC stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.45. SPX has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.75 million. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, analysts expect that SPX will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in SPX during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of SPX by 2,192.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

