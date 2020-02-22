Raymond James Increases Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Price Target to $35.00

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of FCPT opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

