Credit Suisse Group Increases Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target to $54.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Co. International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of SCI stock opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $850.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,906,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,291,574 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,545 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 187,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.