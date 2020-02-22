Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $177,459.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 454.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 116,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 684,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 222,850 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

