Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $43.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of ITCI opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $43.56.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $513,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Satlin sold 11,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $302,749.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,447 shares of company stock worth $4,764,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,324,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,999,000 after buying an additional 197,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 157,947 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,182,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,060,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.